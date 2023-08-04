NewSquare Capital LLC Has $439,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

