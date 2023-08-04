Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 210.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicell by 96.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

