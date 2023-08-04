Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 195.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,637,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $167.16 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,041,846 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

