Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 158.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $50.88 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

