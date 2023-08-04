Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.24 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

