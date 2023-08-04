Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

About Adeia

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

