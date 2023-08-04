Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Premier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.