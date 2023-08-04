Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

