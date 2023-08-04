Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 119421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $926,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $17,654,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

