nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $55.11 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

