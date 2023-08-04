NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.80. NWTN shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

NWTN Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NWTN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NWTN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

