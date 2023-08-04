OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OGE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.26 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.72.
OGE Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
OGE Energy Profile
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OGE Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.