OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.26 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

