Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 106580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Specifically, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.