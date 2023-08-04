Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

