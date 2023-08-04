Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) vs. Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Financial Survey

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchard Therapeutics and Peak Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.13%. Peak Bio has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given Peak Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

24.7% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Peak Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -673.87% -105.36% -53.29% Peak Bio N/A N/A -46.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Peak Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $18.37 million 5.25 -$150.66 million ($8.42) -0.62 Peak Bio $610,000.00 27.82 -$13.09 million N/A N/A

Peak Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

Peak Bio beats Orchard Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency. The company's program for neurodegenerative disorders comprises clinical proof of concept-stage program, which includes OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I and OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, or MPS-IIIA; and pre-clinical program, OTL-204 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. In addition, it develops program for immunological disorders consist of pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-104 for Crohn's disease with mutations in the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2; and OTL-105 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

