Otter Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

