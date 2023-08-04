Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCRX opened at $38.75 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $662,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $662,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

