Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.08

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 162686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $1,287,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 965,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,978,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.