Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder bought 600 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $110.84 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Park National’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

PRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

