Parkland Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

PKI opened at C$35.63 on Thursday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

