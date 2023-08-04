Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

