Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.00

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 216136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

