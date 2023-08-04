PDS Planning Inc Has $3.58 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

