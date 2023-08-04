Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.92.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$40.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.59. The stock has a market cap of C$22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$39.70 and a 12-month high of C$49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

