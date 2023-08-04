PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of PENN opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

