Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Gap Up to $162.61

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.61, but opened at $172.00. Penske Automotive Group shares last traded at $176.81, with a volume of 199,567 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

