Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.60

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 35966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

