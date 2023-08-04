Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 734,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.