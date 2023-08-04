Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.97

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 56212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

