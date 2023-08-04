Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

