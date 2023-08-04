PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.35

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

