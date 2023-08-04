Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 96622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
POWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Powell Industries Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $978.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Powell Industries by 200.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
