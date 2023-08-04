PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $33.92

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.92, but opened at $35.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 444,593 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCT. William Blair started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

