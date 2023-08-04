PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $33.92

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.92, but opened at $35.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 444,593 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on PRCT. William Blair started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PRCT
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.