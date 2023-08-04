Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,570,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

