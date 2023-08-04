ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 25,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 6,556 call options.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $34.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,776,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

