Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Decreased by Analyst

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
TSE:POW opened at C$37.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$38.21. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.
Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
