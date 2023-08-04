Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Decreased by Analyst

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POW. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.71.

TSE:POW opened at C$37.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$38.21. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

