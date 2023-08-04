Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

