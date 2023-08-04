Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Decreased by B. Riley

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Textainer Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

