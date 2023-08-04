Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after buying an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,992,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Trex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

