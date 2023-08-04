Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.90. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

