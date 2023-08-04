Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $362.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

