Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 36,453 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,453 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

