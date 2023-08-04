Randall D. Miles Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,557,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

eXp World Stock Up 3.4 %

EXPI opened at $25.07 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.73.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on eXp World

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.