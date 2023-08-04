Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $409,527.36 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RJF stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

