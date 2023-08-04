Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $409,527.36 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,879.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

