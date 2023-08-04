Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -716.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

