Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

