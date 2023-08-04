Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $214,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

DT stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

