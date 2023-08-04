Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $225,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.31.

Expedia Group Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.