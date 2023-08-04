Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BCS decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

